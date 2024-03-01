West Brom boost their Championship play-offs hopes by beating rivals Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Brom boost their Championship play-offs hopes by beating rivals Coventry

By Press Association
Mikey Johnston, centre, opened the scoring in West Brom’s win over Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikey Johnston, centre, opened the scoring in West Brom’s win over Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Brom moved seven points clear of the Sky Bet Championship play-off chasing pack thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over top-six rivals Coventry.

Celtic loan star Mikey Johnston scored another wonder goal to hand Albion an early lead before Grady Diangana doubled their advantage.

Substitute Haji Wright scored from the penalty spot for Coventry, but it was West Brom who took the spoils to strength their play-off ambitions.

The hosts led after just seven minutes after Johnston showed again exactly why head coach Carlos Corberan brought him to the club.

Johnston picked up the ball out wide before dancing past a number of Coventry defenders and curling home beyond Ben Wilson.

Albion enjoyed much of the early pressure but, after a couple of warning strikes from distance, Josh Eccles almost finished off a neat short-corner routine from the visitors.

The ball was worked out to the edge of the area, however, his curling effort was mistimed and it dropped just wide of the post.

Kasey Palmer then went close from distance before the home side extended their advantage 10 minutes before half-time.

Tom Fellows got himself half a yard on Jay Dasilva and was able to cut a cross back to Diangana, who volleyed in off the inside of the post.

It was a clinical display from Albion in the first period – with their only two opportunities conjuring up a two-goal advantage.

Coventry made a half-time substitution, with Wright replacing Callum O’Hare, but it did not change the complexion of the game in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Diangana headed a Johnston free-kick wide before Conor Townsend’s effort from distance deflected over.

At the other end, a snapshot from Victor Torp drew a smart save from Alex Palmer as the visitors began to get a foothold in the game.

Coventry midfielder Palmer tested the West Brom goalkeeper and Torp went closer from distance before the Sky Blues halved the deficit with 18 minutes left.

Palmer was upended by Cedric Kipre in the box and substitute Wright stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Ellis Simms then spurned a chance to level shortly after, with Albion starting to shake in the wake of the spot-kick.

Simms fired over again as the clock ticked down as Coventry sensed a late equaliser.

Eccles saw an effort deflect wide as the Sky Blues pressured late on, but West Brom stood firm.