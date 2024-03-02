Mason Hancock earns Airdrieonians a point

Airdrieonians and Queen’s Park shared the points from a 1-1 draw that kept both sides looking over their shoulders in the bottom half of the Scottish Championship.

After Calum Ferrie had made a fine save to deny Gabby McGill, Queen’s Park took the lead as Ruari Paton closed down a short goal-kick and laid the ball off for Dom Thomas to apply the finish in the 13th minute.

Ferrie then made another save to keep out Liam McStravick’s volley, while at the other end Paton chested the ball on to the post.

The hosts drew level through Mason Hancock’s powerful long-range strike just after the hour, and they hung on as Paton headed wide with the goal gaping before Danny Sheridan saw his late header hit the base of the post.