Grimsby ease relegation fears with win over Forest Green

Grimsby moved six points above the League Two relegation zone with a 1-0 victory against rock-bottom Forest Green.

Harvey Rodgers scored the winner early on at Blundell Park to secure Town’s first win in eight matches.

Grimsby settled first and went 1-0 up in the eighth minute when Rodgers looped over Vicente Reyes from the edge of the penalty area.

Chances were at a premium for the remainder of the first half with Rovers midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe dragging a half-volley narrowly wide.

Harvey Bunker took aim upon the restart as Rovers pushed and probed for a way back into what was an all-important relegation showdown.

At the other end, a wayward strike from substitute Kieran Green was as close as Grimsby came to extending their advantage, while Jamie Robson struck over with the last kick to leave Rovers five points adrift in their quest for English Football League survival.