Sutton in big trouble after losing at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sutton in big trouble after losing at Tranmere

By Press Association
Rob Apter was on target for Rovers (Tim Markland/PA)
Rob Apter was on target for Rovers (Tim Markland/PA)

Sutton remain rooted to the bottom of League Two after Rob Apter’s late strike earned Tranmere a 1-0 victory.

Visiting keeper Steve Arnold produced a string of good saves, including saving a Connor Jennings penalty, to keep the home side at bay.

But there was nothing he could do to deny Apter stealing all three points at Prenton Park.

Sutton could have gone in front when Luke McGee parried Charlie Lakin’s cross to Harry Smith, who was unable to convert.

Arnold kept out Kieron Morris at the near post before a controversial moment saw Arnold push away an Apter strike before Joe Kizzi blocked Harvey Saunders’ strike on the line – with the hosts claiming Kizzi had used a hand.

McGee kept out Olly Sanderson before Arnold denied Apter and then Regan Hendry.

Saunders was fouled by Ryan Jackson in the box before Arnold thwarted the spot-kick.

Saunders saw an effort tipped over by Arnold, but Apter’s 20-yard strike eventually secured the win to leave Sutton six points adrift of safety.