Phil Parkinson praises Paul Mullin after hat-trick helps Wrexham sink Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Phil Parkinson praises Paul Mullin after hat-trick helps Wrexham sink Accrington

By Press Association
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson hailed hat-trick hero Paul Mullin after the win over Accrington (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson hailed hat-trick hero Paul Mullin after the win over Accrington (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Manager Phil Parkinson felt Paul Mullin was on a different level as the Wrexham striker bagged a first-half hat-trick in the 4-0 thrashing of Accrington.

Mullin’s treble and Elliot Lee’s effort before half-time saw Wrexham return to League Two’s top three, with Stanley’s Lewis Shipley sent off late on.

Mullin now has 16 goals after his second hat-trick of the season and Parkinson was full of praise for the striker as Wrexham dominated proceedings to win their first game in four.

He said: “Mulls was brilliant. He was back to his sharpest.

“I felt the performance on Tuesday and the penalty, you could see he was lifted from that and he took it into today’s performance and they’re three really good goals.

“Like all goalscorers, what Mulls has done here in terms of his goal ratio is extraordinary and there’s going to be a period where it doesn’t go his way, we’ve been able to rest him a few games to keep him fresh and today he was on a different level at times.

“I’ve been saying that we’ve dominated a lot of games without really getting our rewards and we kept believing that dominance would be turned into goals because in the last few years it normally has.

“It’s probably the first time where we’ve had periods where we haven’t punished teams but today we were excellent in and around that final third which is the most important part of the football pitch.”

Accrington boss John Coleman – whose side dropped to 16th – admitted Mullin was the difference with his clinical finishing but felt the late dismissal for Shipley perhaps could have been a yellow instead.

He said: “It was clinical finishing by Paul Mullin. It was the big difference. We gifted them a couple of chances and he’s punished us.

“I’ve got to take my hat off to them. They had the bit between their teeth. They scored the goals at the right time.

“We’ve given them things to cheer about and you’re coming here wanting to stay in the game. The first two goals were totally avoidable, all goals were but the first two hurt and then it’s damage limitation.

“Second half I thought we rolled our sleeves up and didn’t get humiliated. We could have scored a couple ourselves and then the body blow is getting Lewis Shipley sent off.

“It’s disappointing. I think it could have been sold as a yellow, with a bit of empathy for the game, 92nd minute and being 4-0 down, it’s not going to influence the game being a red.”