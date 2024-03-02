Nigel Adkins knows Tranmere’s win over Sutton was ‘important result’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Adkins knows Tranmere’s win over Sutton was ‘important result’

By Press Association
Nigel Adkins’ side returned to winning ways (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Adkins’ side returned to winning ways (Tim Markland/PA)

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins was clearly relieved after his side secured a 1-0 win over Sutton thanks to Rob Apter’s late strike.

Apter delighted the Prenton Park faithful following a run of four defeats in Rovers’ previous five matches.

Adkins said: “It’s the right result and it’s an important result, even if it did take us a long time to get there.

“Great credit to the players, though. We’ve had two really long journeys this week and you could see how the opposition are.

“They’ve got some big players and the goalkeeper likes to kick the ball the full length of the pitch.

“We have to compete, but we did that and we’ve got the result. Maybe I’d have liked the players to pass the ball a bit better and be better in possession, but again huge credit to the players because they’ve ground this one out.

“The application and the character shown by the players really pleased me overall. Sometimes it is fine margins – that’s the reality of it in this division.

“There are a lot of good things that we’ve done of late, and we have to make sure we keep plugging away because we’re not far away at all.”

After a largely uneventful first period, there was drama shortly after the restart when Rovers fluffed a penalty chance.

After Ryan Jackson had brought down Harvey Saunders in the box, Sutton keeper Steve Arnold turned hero as he brilliantly saved Connor Jennings’ spot-kick.

Both sides then went on to trade numerous chances, before Apter fired home the dramatic winner with time running out.

Sutton boss Steve Morison has won just one game since taking over the reins at the start of the year and his side remain six points from safety.

Morison said: “I’m just gutted for the players and the fans that travelled up here.

“We gave a decent account of ourselves I thought, and carried out our game-plan pretty well.

“We knew what we were going to be up against here, and I know I might sound like a broken record saying that I thought we performed well after losing one-nil.

“The lads need to find it within themselves to get over the line in games. We were excellent on Tuesday night, so it’s really frustrating that we haven’t been able to get something here today.

“If you don’t shoot you don’t score, or if you don’t buy a lottery ticket you don’t win – I’ve said that to the lads.

“Don’t worry I’m not asking them to pass the ball around the box and then don’t shoot.

“We just need to get to those areas and be free to put the ball in the back of the net and show no fear.”