MK Dons come from behind to win at leaders Mansfield

By Press Association
Alex Gilbey scored one and created another (Nick Potts/PA)
Alex Gilbey scored one and created another (Nick Potts/PA)

MK Dons came from behind to strengthen their promotion push with a hard-earned 2-1 away win at Sky Bet League Two leaders Mansfield.

It was honours even at the break after an exciting first half with chances at both ends.

Mansfield drew first blood on 15 minutes after MJ Williams had handled a Stephen Quinn cross in the box.

Keeper Michael Kelly saved well from Lucas Akins’ spot-kick and did even better to keep out the former Burton forward’s follow-up, but he was helpless as Stephen Quinn buried the loose ball.

Dons were level within five minutes as Lewis Brunt’s powerful header hit the advancing Alex Gilbey and he ran on to bury a powerful 20-yard finish.

Aden Flint saw his header cleared off the line by Matthew Dennis after 38 minutes and soon after Dennis headed wide from six yards at the other end from a deflected cross.

But Dennis did put Dons ahead after 54 minutes when he cut inside from the left and his low 20 yard shot was deflected past a helpless Christy Pym.

Pym denied Dons a third in the final minute with a great save from Gilbey’s finish.