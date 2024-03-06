Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin named as Wales’ centre partnership for France match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin named as Wales’ centre partnership for France match

By Press Association
Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin will start against France (David Davies/PA)
Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin will start against France (David Davies/PA)

Wales will field a new centre partnership of Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin in Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against France.

They take over from established midfield pairing George North and Nick Tompkins, who have 155 caps between them, at the Principality Stadium.

It will be Llanelli centre Roberts’ first Six Nations start after making his Test debut against England last summer in a World Cup warm-up match.

Elsewhere, Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins has been switched from lock to blindside flanker, with Will Rowlands called up as Adam Beard’s second-row partner, while hooker Ryan Elias replaces Elliot Dee.

Ireland v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium
George North, pictured (right) in action against Ireland last month, was fit for selection, PA understands (Niall Carson/PA)

The PA news agency understands that North and Tompkins were both fit for selection.

Jenkins, meanwhile, makes a first appearance in the number six shirt for club or country, and he takes over from Alex Mann.

Rowlands missed Wales’ opening Six Nations appointment with Scotland after his partner gave birth, and then featured off the bench in defeats to England and Ireland.

Mann is among the replacements, where his colleagues include fellow Cardiff forward Mackenzie Martin, 49 times-capped Dee and Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies.

Gatland said: “There are a few changes to the team this week as there are some players that deserve an opportunity.

“It will be a tough, physical challenge from France on Sunday, particularly up front.

“We know they will start hard, and it is about us staying in the fight, having good line-speed defensively and keeping our discipline. We are looking for an 80 minute performance.

“We are excited to be back at home for our last two matches and looking forward to getting out in front of a passionate Welsh crowd.”

Warren Gatland File Photo
Warren Gatland is expecting a “tough, physical challenge” from France (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wales have lost the last four Six Nations games against France, but they tackle a struggling Les Bleus team that lost to Ireland and drew at home against Italy either side of narrowly beating Scotland.

Wales, though, have yet to win in this season’s tournament ahead of their final two fixtures against France and Italy.

Team: C Winnett (Cardiff); J Adams (Cardiff), J Roberts (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons); S Costelow (Scarlets), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), R Elias (Scarlets), K Assiratti (Cardiff), W Rowlands (Racing 92), A Beard (Ospreys), D Jenkins (Exeter, capt), T Reffell (Leicester), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), C Domachowski (Cardiff), D Lewis (Harlequins), A Mann (Cardiff), M Martin (Cardiff), G Davies (Scarlets), I Lloyd (Scarlets), M Grady (Cardiff).