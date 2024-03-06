My dad is not a liar – Max Verstappen defends father amid Christian Horner claim

Max Verstappen stood by his father Jos, saying “he is not a liar” following his explosive claim that Red Bull could explode if Christian Horner remains as team principal.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked if his father regretted his remarks, which not only cast further doubt over Horner’s future, but of his son.

“I have not asked him that but my dad, from how I know him in go-karting, is very outspoken and he is not a liar, that is for sure.

“My dad and I are very close. We call every day.”

Max Verstappen (centre) walks with his manager Raymond Vermeulen (left) and father Jos Verstappen (right) at the Bahrain Grand Prix (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen met with Horner earlier this week in an attempt to clear the air at the crisis-hit team. Neither Max, nor Jos, were present.

And Verstappen added: “I don’t see myself in F1 without them (his father and manager) by my side.”

Horner said following last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix – won by Verstappen – that he was “absolutely confident” he would stay on as Red Bull boss for the remainder of the season.

Horner has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations made against him by a female colleague. He has always denied the claims.

But Verstappen’s 51-year-old father said following last weekend’s toxic race in the Gulf Kingdom: “There is tension here while he (Horner) remains in position.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Christian Horner and wife Geri ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Asked if he can stay at Red Bull with Horner still in his role, Verstappen replied: “Well we are at the moment. I saw a lot of stories about that, which was a bit weird to read.

“But from my side, what I want and it doesn’t matter who is involved in the team or not, it’s to have a quiet environment where everyone is happy to work.”

However, the intra-team fighting at the grid’s all-conquering team has led to speculation that Verstappen, who has won 18 of the past 19 races, could quit Red Bull for Mercedes.

Verstappen said it was his intention to see out his Red Bull contract, which runs until 2028 but also left the door open to Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton set for Ferrari next year.

“Nobody would have seen that Lewis would move to Ferrari,” he added. “You never know in general life what happens, or comes to you, or happens around you or what might influence you, so you can never say 100 per cent that that is how it is going to be and that is the way I approach my life.

“But I am very relaxed and very happy at the team and the performance is there, so there is no reason to leave.”