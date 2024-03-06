Katie Boulter fails to build on tournament win after early exit in Indian Wells By Press Association March 6 2024, 10:54 pm March 6 2024, 10:54 pm Share Katie Boulter fails to build on tournament win after early exit in Indian Wells Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6395623/katie-boulter-fails-to-build-on-tournament-win-after-early-exit-in-indian-wells/ Copy Link Katie Boulter lost in Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP) Katie Boulter was brought back down to earth with a straight-sets loss to Camila Giorgi in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Boulter arrived at the tournament riding a crest of a wave after she secured a maiden WTA 500 title at the San Diego Open to continue her excellent 2024. It earned the British number one a new career-best ranking of 27, but her momentum was checked after a 6-3 6-2 loss in quick fashion to Italian opponent Giorgi. Forza Camila 🇮🇹Camila Giorgi stops San Diego champion Boulter 6-3, 6-2 in Indian Wells R1!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/sz7X79jpR1— wta (@WTA) March 6, 2024 Giorgi entered this match in poor form and early breaks were exchanged between the duo before the first set went the way of the 32-year-old in 40 minutes. After Giorgi claimed a decisive second break to edge the opener 6-3, two early breaks handed her the initiative at the start of the next set. Boulter did finally get off the mark to make it 4-1 but there was no way back and she exited after a 78-minute loss.