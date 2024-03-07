Chelsea reveal pre-tax losses of just over £90m in Todd Boehly’s first full year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chelsea reveal pre-tax losses of just over £90m in Todd Boehly’s first full year

By Press Association
Chelsea have reported losses of just over £90million (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea have reported losses of just over £90million (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea have announced pre-tax losses of £90.1million in the 12 months up to June 2023, their first full year under the ownership of Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium.

The figure, an improvement on the previous years’ loss of £121.4m, was also listed in the accounts filed for holding company Blueco, via which Boehly purchased the club from former owner Roman Abramovich in May 2022.

Blueco itself, which also owns French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, recorded losses of £653m from its founding in March 2022 up to June 2023.

Chelsea v Barcelona – UEFA Women’s Champions League – Semi Finals – First Leg – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea was completed in May 2022 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea’s turnover is up from £481.3m in 2021/22 to £512.5m, thanks in part to player sales as the club has offloaded a substantial number of its more experienced squad members since Clearlake took ownership.

Broadcasting revenue has been hit by the team’s failure to qualify for European competition last season, dropping by £9.1m to £255.9m.

Premier League rules state a club can have made a loss no greater than £105m over a three-year period, meaning there are likely to be further player sales required in the coming months in order to remain within regulations, particularly with qualification for Europe via their league position looking unlikely this campaign.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino had not had time to digest the news when asked for his thoughts at a pre-match press conference, saying: “At the moment I still haven’t talked with the owners or sporting director. I cannot give my opinions, I don’t know anything, we were training the whole morning.

Brentford v Chelsea – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Mauricio Pochettino had not had time to digest the news when asked for his thoughts (John Walton/PA)

“Today or maybe tomorrow I will have better information and I can explain what is my opinion.”

Asked whether the club will be able to spend this summer, he added: “I don’t know. I need also to be informed. Until today, we didn’t talk about that.

“The club today announced the finances. This afternoon or tomorrow we will talk and I will be informed for sure. But I don’t know what it is going to happen.”