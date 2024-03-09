Tyreik Wright bags brace as Bradford ease past managerless Accrington

Tyreik Wright scored a double as Bradford made it six league games unbeaten with a 3-0 win at Accrington.

It was Stanley’s first game in almost 10 years without John Coleman at the helm after he was sacked last Sunday.

Interim manager John Doolan couldn’t stop a fourth successive loss for the Reds while Bradford remain in a large group chasing a play-off place.

The Bantams opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Andy Cook flicked the ball on for Plymouth loan striker Wright, who fired past Radek Vitek.

It was two after 23 minutes when a Lewis Richards long throw left Wright one-on-one with Vitek and he slotted into the far corner.

Number three came after 38 minutes when a long goal kick from Sam Walker found its way to the prolific Cook, who fired home his 16th goal of the season.

Tommy Leigh headed against the crossbar soon after as Stanley looked to get back in it but after the break it was Bradford substitute Calum Kavanagh who had a number of chances to increase the score.