Wrexham come from behind to boost promotion hopes with win at Morecambe

Wrexham came from behind to beat 10-man Morecambe 3-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Ged Garner gave the home side a fourth-minute lead but goals from James McClean, a Paul Mullin penalty and Steven Fletcher gave Phil Parkinson’s side a confidence-boosting away win.

Morecambe were gifted the early lead after an error from keeper Arthur Okonkwo gave Garner time and space to fire the ball into the empty net from six yards out.

Jacob Bedeau then handed the visitors a leveller just after the half-hour. His shocking back pass played in Mullin, who held the ball up well to square for McClean to rifle the ball into the Morecambe goal.

Morecambe were reduced to 10 men just four minutes into the second half when Max Melbourne clipped Ollie Palmer and received a second yellow card.

The visitors took advantage of the extra man and took the lead 10 minutes into the second period when Mullin scored from the spot after David Tutonda was harshly adjudged to have handled Elliot Lee’s shot.

The visitors added a third 10 minutes from time when substitute Fletcher headed home a left-wing cross from six yards out to seal the points for the visitors.