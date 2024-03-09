Maidenhead boost survival hopes with victory over Dorking By Press Association March 9 2024, 5:24 pm March 9 2024, 5:24 pm Share Maidenhead boost survival hopes with victory over Dorking Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6398168/maidenhead-boost-survival-hopes-with-victory-over-dorking/ Copy Link The Magpies climb to 16th, four points clear of the drop zone (Simon Marper/PA) Maidenhead saw off struggling Dorking 4-2 at York Road to pull clear of the Vanarama National League relegation zone. Sam Beckwith gave Maidenhead the lead with a low shot into the bottom corner after 10 minutes, but Charlie Carter soon fired Dorking level. The Magpies were back in front in the 28th minute through a long-range effort by Reece Smith and winger Jayden Mitchell-Lawson added a third with a fine solo effort just before the break. Wanderers reduced the deficit in the 66th minute when Jason Prior headed in following a swift counter-attack, but Tristan Abrahams scored late fourth for Maidenhead, who climb to 16th.