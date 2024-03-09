Late Luke Summerfield penalty helps Halifax continue play-off push

Luke Summerfield’s late penalty gave play-off chasers Halifax a 2-1 win over Boreham Wood in their Vanarama National League match at The Shay.

The hosts took an early lead in the sixth minute when Florent Hoti slotted in a rebound after Robert Harker’s effort hit the post.

Boreham Wood eventually levelled things up after 77 minutes through Lee Ndlovu’s header from a free-kick into the box.

Halifax, though, were soon back in front when Summerfield converted a penalty with 10 minutes left after Tylor Golden had been brought down to leave them a point off the top seven.