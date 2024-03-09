AFC Wimbledon finish with a flourish as Notts County’s home struggles continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AFC Wimbledon finish with a flourish as Notts County’s home struggles continue

By Press Association
Northern Ireland’s Kofi Balmer during the International Friendly at C&G Systems Stadium, Dumbarton. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021.
Two goals in the final 10 minutes saw AFC Wimbledon emerge 2-0 victors against Notts County in Sky Bet League Two.

Substitute Connell Rawlinson’s own goal saw the visitors lead late on, with on-loan Kofi Balmer’s header doubling the Magpies woes, leaving them winless at home in 2024.

Dons almost found themselves in front within the first minute when Omar Bugiel saw the ball land at his feet inside the area, firing his shot over the crossbar.

Macaulay Langstaff squandered the best chance of the half after a neat one-two inside the area, only to place his effort well over.

The hosts’ top scorer almost made amends early in the second half but was unable to turn home Aaron Nemane’s delivery on the line.

Johnnie Jackson’s side would take the lead late on when Balmer’s throw-in was turned beyond his own goalkeeper by Rawlinson.

The lead was doubled five minutes later, with Ronan Curtis’ delivery from a corner headed powerfully beyond Sam Slocombe by Balmer for the Northern Ireland international’s first goal for Wimbledon since he joined on loan from Crystal Palace.