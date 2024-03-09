Mansfield bounce back from midweek loss to beat Swindon in five-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield bounce back from midweek loss to beat Swindon in five-goal thriller

By Press Association
Will Swan scored Mansfield’s winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Will Swan scored Mansfield’s winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)

League Two leaders Mansfield boosted their promotion hopes with a battling 3-2 win over Swindon at One Call Stadium.

The Stags, looking for an immediate response to their midweek home defeat to MK Dons, hit the front early through Lucas Akins and looked in control at the break.

However, Swindon drew level at 2-2 before the hour mark thanks to goals from Paul Glatzel and Aaron Drinan either side of a Davis Keillor-Dunn strike.

But Town substitute Will Swan’s header moments after entering the pitch in the 65th minute wrapped up a crucial win for Mansfield.

Hiram Boateng fired a good chance over for Stags inside the first four minutes but Akins made no mistake seconds later when he slotted home after a perfect pass from Keillor-Dunn.

Swindon goalkeeper Jack Bycroft tipped away Keillor-Dunn’s long-range curler, before Akins clipped the post in the 13th minutes as Mansfield looked to build on their early advantage.

But there were no more goals in the first half and Glatzel levelled for the visitors in the 50th minute after Mansfield failed to clear their lines.

Stags regained the lead a minute later when Keillor-Dunn emphatically smashed home after a quick break, but Town hit back once more and equalised a second in the 59th minute when Drinan got on the end of a Zachary Elbouzedi cross.

Mansfield would not be denied though, and Swan headed home Ollie Clarke’s cross three minutes after coming on to secure the points.