Graham Alexander full of praise for Tyreik Wright after Bradford beat Accrington

Manager Graham Alexander hailed ‘devastating’ Tyreik Wright after his double boosted in-form Bradford’s play-off charge with a 3-0 win at Accrington.

The Bantams opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Andy Cook flicked the ball on for Plymouth loan striker Wright, who fired past Radek Vitek.

It was two after 23 minutes when a Lewis Richards long throw left Wright one-on-one with Vitek and he slotted into the far corner.

Number three came after 38 minutes when the prolific Cook fired home his 16th goal of the season.

The win moved the Bantams to within five points of seventh place with two games in hand.

It is Wright’s second spell at Bradford, following a loan stint in 2022-23, and these were his first goals since returning in January.

Alexander said: “Tyreik played 60 minutes in the last game as we are aware he only played six or seven games in the last calendar year so it’s been a long time out.

“There is improvement with sharpness and overall play and we have to be patient with him to get to full blast.

“But even at 70/80 per cent, he can be as devastating as he was today, they were great finishes.

“I am delighted with the players, they got back to what we have been really good at, pressing Accrington at every opportunity and we were aggressive and ambitious with our play and passing and caused the problems.

“Three goals in the first half was a great bonus for us and we could have had a couple more in the second half but we made sure we didn’t give anything stupid away.

“We just have to keep putting points on our tally and see where it takes us.”

It’s been a week of turmoil at Accrington after long-serving manager John Coleman, at the helm for 23 years over two spells at the club, was sacked last Sunday by owner Andy Holt.

It was a fourth successive defeat for Stanley and interim boss John Doolan said: “The damage was done in the first half but we have some young lads who will learn from playing against their experienced players.

“It was tough, you can’t give those goals away and I was disappointed with the first-half performance but we showed great reactions in the second half.

“It’s been a difficult week but the lads don’t mean to make mistakes or give the ball away but the second-half reaction was good.

“I am proud of them for, in the second half, having a go, sticking to the task and hopefully that will put them in good stead going forward.

“I believe in the players. Whoever gets picked I want their heads up, I want them to stay together and we have a good squad of players, senior and very young.

“For me it’s one game at a time until I am told otherwise.”