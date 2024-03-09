Former champion Cameron Norrie targets another deep run at Indian Wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former champion Cameron Norrie targets another deep run at Indian Wells

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie is through to the third round in Indian Wells (Ryan Sun/AP)
Cameron Norrie is eyeing another deep run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after advancing to the third round.

The British number one was the 2021 champion and came through against Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 6-4.

It was a clinical performance by Norrie, who won the important moments as he hit fewer winners than his Italian opponent and the same amount of unforced errors.

He took early control, breaking in the fourth game and, then after saving break points, he served out the first set.

Sonego took a 2-0 lead early in the second, but Norrie wrestled back control, with five successive games putting him on the brink of victory.

The Italian rallied, though, claiming one break back when Norrie was serving for the match, but the Briton got the job done at the second attempt.

“Fortunate to be through, I don’t think he played as well as he could but I’ll take it,” Norrie said on his on-court interview.

Norrie was the 2021 champion (Ryan Sun/AP)

“I got sick in Rio so I have not been able to practise so much, so that’s why it was nice just to be out there playing. You take it for granted sometimes.

“It’s good memories coming here and the courts I really like, the tournament always starts again, I know I like to play well here.”

He will play either eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz or Gael Monfils in the next round.