Carlos Corberan delighted to see West Brom come from behind to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Corberan delighted to see West Brom come from behind to win

By Press Association
Carlos Corberan was delighted with the comeback win (PA)
Carlos Corberan was delighted with the comeback win (PA)

Carlos Corberan expressed his delight as West Brom came from behind to thump Huddersfield 4-1.

Marking his first return to the Terriers since departing in 2022, Corberan oversaw a rampant Baggies display as they tightened their grip on the play-offs.

It was not plain sailing for the visitors, who failed to register a shot in the first half as they fell behind to Delano Burgzorg’s opener.

But a double courtesy of the in-form Mikey Johnston – his fifth and sixth goals since a January loan move from Celtic – inspired a second-half comeback.

And a poacher’s finish from Kyle Bartley twinned with an Okay Yokuslu thunderbolt topped off a rampaging second half showing.

“We knew that today was important and that it was going to be a tough game,” said Corberan, whose side stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

“In one week, we’ve had three games and two away. Playing away is tough, especially when you play against a team that are fighting to survive.

“I like the fact that I saw the right mentality of my team, especially in the second half.

“It was important after the first half to understand the type of game that we were playing.

“In the second half, we wanted to move fast from their press in our pitch and tried to launch attacks in their half.

“Sometimes it takes us some time to understand the game, but I think the players in the second half had the right character and understanding to win the three points.

“What’s important is that we’re starting to find the right stability because we’re having a lot of mistakes but what’s important is how you stop it after.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield remain entrenched in the relegation zone as they were punished for letting their first-half advantage slip.

“Their first two goals were really unlucky, and this changed the game,” said boss Andre Breitenreiter.

“We were fantastic in the first half and controlled the game; we wanted to play the same style in the second half.

“We should score again after the equaliser and we had a big chance, but that was the difference today – they scored from 30 metres and we didn’t from 10.

“We had a lot of chances and we didn’t use them; West Brom were good in the second half and we have to congratulate them.

“We tried until the end and created some more chances but we have to learn from this; we needed too many chances for only one goal.

“I spoke to the team and we have to concentrate on what we can do really well.

“It was a fantastic first half against a big team with high quality and we controlled them, but we need this performance now over 90 minutes.”