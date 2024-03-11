On this day in 2014: Alan Pardew handed record punishment after headbutt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2014: Alan Pardew handed record punishment after headbutt

By Press Association
Alan Pardew, second right, was hit with a seven-game ban after his confrontation with David Meyler (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew was handed a seven-match suspension for his headbutt on Hull midfielder David Meyler on this day in 2014.

The Football Association also fined Pardew £60,000 in imposing the toughest managerial punishment in Premier League history.

Pardew was given a three-game stadium ban followed by a four-match touchline suspension after clashing with Meyler during Newcastle’s 4-1 win at Hull on March 1, 2014.

Pardew was given a three-game stadium ban followed by a four-match touchline suspension (Owen Humphreys/PA)

With his side trailing 3-1, Republic of Ireland international Meyler raced over to get the ball to take a throw-in quickly by the Newcastle dugout.

Pardew responded by leaning in to Meyler and moving his head towards him.

After the FA hearing, Pardew said: “As I have made clear, I deeply regret the incident and again wholeheartedly apologise to all parties for my conduct, which I understand was not acceptable.

“I will accept the punishment handed down by the FA.”

Newcastle had issued their own statement after fining Pardew £100,000.

“We have held discussions with Alan, who has offered his sincere apologies,” the club said. “It is clear he deeply regrets his actions.”

Pardew’s four-year spell at Newcastle came to an end in December 2014 when he was given permission to talk to Crystal Palace about their managerial vacancy.

Now 62, Pardew has managed West Brom, ADO Den Haag, CSKA Sofia and Aris Thessaloniki since leaving Palace in 2016.