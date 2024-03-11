Wrexham’s women’s team to make first trip to United States this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham’s women’s team to make first trip to United States this summer

By Press Association
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are delighted to see the club’s women’s team visiting the United States this summer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wrexham’s women’s team are heading to the United States this summer just like Phil Parkinson’s League Two promotion chasers.

The Red Dragons, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, announced a July 24 friendly against Chelsea in California on Friday.

Wrexham’s women’s team play in the Genero Adran Premier League and drew a crowd of 9,511 to the Racecourse Ground last season – a record attendance for a women’s game in Wales.

They will visit America for the first time after securing a sponsorship deal with US financial services company Ally Financial Inc, with the itinerary to be released at a later date.

“We’re grateful to everyone at Ally for their support in getting the team out on the road this summer,” McElhenney and Reynolds said in a joint statement.

“Beyond all of the wins at home, this tour is a fantastic way for Wrexham AFC Women to show the world what they’re made of.”

Ally chief marketing and public relations officer Andrea Brimmer said: “Sports fans are going to want to come out to watch this tour.

“The Wrexham AFC Women are massively talented. They have the skills and heart to capture the world’s attention.”

Wrexham men’s team are currently third in League Two and chasing back-to-back promotions after winning the National League title last season.

They embarked on a pre-season US tour last summer and faced the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Welsh club plan to play two other games on this summer’s American tour as well as meeting Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of Super Bowl runners-up the San Francisco 49ers.