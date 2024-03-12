Tranmere extend unbeaten run with victory over leaders Mansfield

Tranmere extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 2-1 win over League Two leaders Mansfield at Prenton Park.

The Stags enjoyed much of the early possession and were almost rewarded after seven minutes when Will Swan headed over from six yards.

However, it was the home side who took the lead after 12 minutes when Regan Hendry fired home from the edge of the area with Christy Pym helpless in the Stags goal.

Rovers could have extended their lead with Brad Walker seeing a free-kick parried by Pym before Kieron Morris fired wide from a narrow angle.

And they were made to pay six minutes before half-time when Swan found himself free at the far post to stab the ball past Luke McGee from Louis Reed’s through ball.

Rovers were ahead once again after 57 minutes when Rob Apter’s 18-yard effort squeezed inside the post with Pym helpless.

Town’s best chances to level fell to substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn and skipper Aden Flint who were both denied by McGee, but Rovers held on to take the points.