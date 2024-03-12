Promotion-chasing Wrexham held to goalless draw by Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Promotion-chasing Wrexham held to goalless draw by Harrogate

By Press Association
Ollie Palmer went close for Wrexham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Promotion-chasing Wrexham were held to a goalless draw by determined and resolute Harrogate at the Racecourse Ground.

The Dragons were unable to break down the Sulphurites, one of League Two’s best away sides this season, but the point still saw Wrexham rise to second while Harrogate remain in 14th.

Derrick Abu nodded wide inside five minutes for the Yorkshire side, while Will Boyle’s effort went just over as the hosts responded.

Elliot Lee cut inside to curl straight at James Belshaw after 25 minutes, while the Harrogate keeper later stopped Jacob Mendy’s run into the box in an overall flat first half.

Paul Mullin blasted off-target immediately after the restart as the hosts pressed for the opener, and Ollie Palmer fired inches wide before the hour mark.

Mullin headed across goal but no Dragons team-mate could apply the finishing touch, before Boyle’s header drew Belshaw into action before 70 minutes.

Wrexham substitute Luke Young forced Belshaw to tip over before full-time as Mullin fired over with the game’s last kick.