Accrington end losing run with come-from-behind win at Swindon

Accrington ended a run of four straight League Two defeats as Alex Henderson’s late goal earned them a 2-1 win at Swindon.

Aaron Drinan gave Swindon the lead early in the second half but Jack Nolan’s penalty was followed by substitute Henderson’s 82nd-minute winner.

The hosts forced the best chance of the first half when Dawson Devoy had a shot that led to a bit of pinball inside the six-yard box, with Charlie Austin, Drinan and Paul Glatzel all having swipes that could not quite put the ball in the Accrington goal.

Two minutes into the second half a Swindon corner dropped in the middle and Drinan was the most alert in the penalty box and he stole a march on the defenders before crashing a shot home from close range.

The visitors levelled 10 minutes later as Shaun Whalley was tripped by Devoy in the box and Nolan stepped up to score his 13th goal of the campaign.

And they won it with eight minutes remaining when Henderson was given space to drive infield and he let fly with an effort from 30 yards out that flew beyond Jack Bycroft at his near post.