John Doolan emotional with first win as Accrington interim boss

By Press Association
John Doolan oversaw a long-awaited Accrington win (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Doolan oversaw a long-awaited Accrington win (Mike Egerton/PA)

John Doolan was overjoyed to get off the mark as interim Accrington manager with a 2-1 victory at Swindon in League Two.

Stanley ended a run of four straight defeats by coming from behind to win in Doolan’s second game at the helm.

Aaron Drinan put the hosts ahead early in the second half but Jack Nolan equalised from the penalty spot before substitute Alex Henderson scored an 82nd-minute winner.

Doolan said: “I’m buzzing for Alex Henderson because his goal was just brilliant.

“He had a Stanley season ticket as a boy and I know he had in his locker but to actually score a goal like that is magical.

“We had a horrendous journey down here because of problems on the M6. It was like a camel ride using the A-roads but I told they lads not to use it as an excuse.

“I celebrated with the lads at the end because it was emotional finally getting over the line to get my first win.”

Gavin Gunning was massively disappointed by the application that his Swindon side showed as their winless run extended to three matches and left them 18th.

“That was dreadful, there was no intensity, and no appetite to be a successful team,” the Robins boss said.

“That is why we are where we are in the table. It is not about formations. It is not about technical ability. It is heart.

“You need to wear your heart on your sleeve and graft, that is the bare minimum. If you don’t graft and you don’t work your tail off, you are going to come up short in every game at this level.

“The difference in teams and quality is minimal, so if you don’t graft then you are not going to get anywhere.

“They had a couple of chances that we just gave them tonight and they scored two goals. It is shocking.

“We don’t do our jobs and that is what happens when you are not professional enough as a whole, and I include myself in this. It has got to be better.”