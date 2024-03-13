Erin Cuthbert: Chelsea players want to give Emma Hayes ‘send-off she deserves’

Erin Cuthbert says Chelsea’s players are “driven” to give Emma Hayes “the send-off she deserves” as they pursue silverware on four fronts.

Hayes’ trophy-laden 12-year tenure as Blues boss is to conclude this summer when she takes charge of the United States national team.

Chelsea play Arsenal – the only English side to have won a quadruple, in 2007 with Hayes on their coaching staff – in the Women’s Super League at Stamford Bridge on Friday, sitting top, level on points with second-placed Manchester City and three clear of the Gunners.

Boss Emma Hayes (right) is set to leave Chelsea this summer to take charge of the United States’ women’s team (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Also before the end of March they face Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals and Arsenal in the League Cup final, while last weekend they advanced to an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Midfielder Cuthbert, a Chelsea player since 2016, said: “We’ve done everything right until now, but we have the chance to either go on and be great or win nothing. Emma has reminded us of that.

“We really want to do it for Emma – I certainly do. It’s well and good talking about a potential quadruple but we’re at the point where we can still win absolutely nothing, so the main message is less talk, more action, and make sure when the big moments come we’re ready.

“Emma’s done a lot for me. She’s done so much for the club. I will be grateful for her, and the way she’s sort of driven the women’s game in general as well.

“Whatever happens this season, Emma’s legacy will not be defined in the space of three months, but of course, she’ll want to go out on a high, and I think the players are all driven to give Emma the send-off she deserves.

“I’d love nothing more than to celebrate with her at the end of the season (with) multiple trophies. But that’s only done with a process and giving 100 per cent every day, working hard and giving extra, especially when we’re thin (in terms of availability).

“This is the moment where we need to sort of go up another gear, because the games are coming thick and fast.”

Chelsea have been navigating a busy schedule with some big names out injured, including Sam Kerr and captain Millie Bright, nearing a return from a knee issue.

Both Cuthbert and Niamh Charles have skippered the side in Bright’s absence, a responsibility the 25-year-old Scotland international says she has “certainly enjoyed”.

While Kerr and Mia Fishel have recently been lost to ACL injuries, fellow forward Catarina Macario, signed from Lyon last summer, this month returned from one sustained in June 2022 to score in her first two Chelsea appearances.

Catarina Macario has recently returned from injury to score in each of her first two Chelsea appearances (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cuthbert said: “It’s the best feeling ever to be a team-mate and witness that, when you have seen someone go through absolute hell – there’s been a lot of blood, sweat, tears, I saw her really down many times.

“Moments like (the goals) hopefully make it all worthwhile for her. It’s no easy route as a footballer coming back from injury, but I think she’s had it especially tough, one of the toughest I’ve seen.”

In December Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 in front of an Emirates Stadium crowd of 59,042.

Ticket sales for Friday reached 30,000 on Monday, and Cuthbert said: “We really need the fans. We felt how much fans played a big role in them beating us, it certainly can be the 12th player, and we need to use that on Friday.”

Chelsea are chasing a seventh, and fifth successive, WSL title. They have also won five FA Cups under Hayes, including the last three, and two League Cups, and were Champions League runners-up in 2021.