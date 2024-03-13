3 magic George North moments ahead of final Wales appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 magic George North moments ahead of final Wales appearance

By Press Association
George North has starred for Wales for nearly 14 years (David Davies/PA)
George North has announced that he will retire from international rugby following Wales’ Guinness Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday.

It will be his 121st and final Wales appearance during a career that saw him help his country win four Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams, play in four World Cups and go on two British and Irish Lions tours.

Here, the PA news agency recalls three of North’s finest moments.

Wales v South Africa – November 13, 2010

George North made an explosive debut against South Africa (David Jones/PA)

North was just 18 years old when Wales head coach Warren Gatland handed him a Test debut against South Africa in Cardiff.

North had produced some blistering form for his regional team the Scarlets, and he simply carried that with him into the international arena.

A thrilling game ultimately went South Africa’s way, but North announced his arrival as a star-in-the-making by scoring two tries opposite revered Springboks wing Bryan Habana.

He was the largely unknown quantity in a Wales team that featured the likes of Shane Williams, James Hook, Alun Wyn Jones and Martyn Williams, but he could not have made a greater impact.

Australia v Lions – June 22, 2013

George North scored a try in his first Lions Test (David Davies/PA)

North’s progression for Wales made him an obvious choice for the 2013 British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia, and he did not disappoint.

He made his presence felt early in the first Test in Brisbane, scoring a stunning solo try that showcased the 6ft 4in wing’s pace and power as he brushed aside Wallabies defenders Pat McCabe and James O’Connor.

It was a highlight of the Lions’ 23-21 victory, while a week later in the Melbourne-staged second Test, North provided another memorable moment when he tackled Israel Folau by effectively picking the Australia wing up and carrying him.

George North and Isreal Falaou
George North made a big impact on the 2013 Lions tour (David Davies/PA)

France v Wales – February 1, 2019

Wales began their 2019 Six Nations campaign with a Friday night encounter against France in Paris, and it looked bleak for the visitors when they trailed 16-0 at half-time.

North, though, proved the catalyst of a remarkable turnaround.

He pounced on a dreadful defensive error by France wing Yoann Huget to touch down and put Wales back in contention, then he intercepted France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina’s pass to speed away and leave Les Bleus crestfallen.

Wales went on to win the Six Nations title and a Grand Slam.