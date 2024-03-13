Jos Buttler confident ‘special cricketer’ Jofra Archer will be fit for World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jos Buttler confident ‘special cricketer’ Jofra Archer will be fit for World Cup

By Press Association
Jofra Archer has had elbow troubles (john Walton/PA)
Jofra Archer has had elbow troubles (john Walton/PA)

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler remains confident Jofra Archer can be a key player at this summer’s T20 World Cup.

Archer has not represented his country since last March when he featured in a T20 in Bangladesh and not played on the global stage since May when he broke down at the Indian Premier League.

The fast bowler has been plagued by a series of stress fractures in his right elbow over recent years, but managing director of England men’s cricket Rob Key stated in January the plan was for Archer to be fit for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States, which starts on June 2.

No further updates have been provided for Barbados-born Archer, who spent time with the white-ball squad during their short tour of the Caribbean in December and caught the England and Wales Cricket Board management off guard by playing for his old school side Foundation during the trip.

Archer was pulled out of this year’s IPL by the ECB but is currently in India with his county Sussex to prepare for the new season and Buttler is hopeful there will be no setbacks between now and June.

Asked if he was optimistic about Archer being fit for the T20 World Cup, Buttler, speaking at an event to promote Major League Baseball coming to London in June, said: “I think so.

“For Jofra, we all know just what a special cricketer he is and it’s been a tough few years for him not being able to get on the park and perform, but with someone like him who is such a superstar, you’re always optimistic that with the physios and doctors working, his body will just allow him to get back where he was.

“I know how hard he’s been working at it and of course how desperate he is to come back.

“A couple of times (I’ve spoken to him). It’s really exciting for him that hopefully he’s going to get back to performing because as a captain he’s someone you want to throw the ball to.

“I think as a player he brings so much to the game – not just for us obviously but for the cricket world when he’s performing.”

