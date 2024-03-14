Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior urges UEFA to punish Atletico over racist chants

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has called on UEFA to issue sanctions over racist chants about him by Atletico Madrid fans.

The Brazil forward was the target of chants by Atletico fans prior to their Champions League last 16 match against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

He replied to a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the chanting and wrote: “I hope you have already thought about their punishment @ChampionsLeague @UEFA.

Espero que vocês já tenham pensado na punição deles. @ChampionsLeague 👍🏿 @UEFA 👍🏿 é uma triste realidade que passa até nos jogos que eu não estou presente! https://t.co/IDHAkG9H6S — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) March 14, 2024

“It’s a sad reality that even happens in games where I’m not present!”

UEFA has not commented on the matter at this stage. Official reports from the match will be received and reviewed on Thursday, before any decision is taken regarding disciplinary action.

Atletico fans have engaged in racist chants towards Vinicius in the past, including at a Madrid derby in 2021.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with Vinicius last summer after the player was a repeated target for racist abuse.

Gianni Infantino wants football to take a united approach to tackling racism (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Infantino labelled racists as “criminals” and said football’s authorities had to “shoulder responsibility”.

Last month Infantino called for a more joined-up approach to tackling racism in football, and called on all of FIFA’s 211 member associations to take a united stance.

He called for a “strong resolution” on racism when FIFA’s members meet for the organisation’s next Congress in Bangkok in May.