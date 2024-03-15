Pull your socks up! Arsenal kit mishap forces delay to Chelsea clash in WSL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pull your socks up! Arsenal kit mishap forces delay to Chelsea clash in WSL

By Press Association
Arsenal players huddle in their mismatched kit before taking on Chelsea (Nigel French/PA)
Arsenal players huddle in their mismatched kit before taking on Chelsea (Nigel French/PA)

Chelsea’s Women’s Super League clash with Arsenal was delayed by 30 minutes because of a clash of socks.

The Gunners arrived to Stamford Bridge with the same colour white socks as the hosts, causing referee Rebecca Welch to delay the match until a solution was found.

Arsenal ended up sporting black socks from Chelsea’s megastore to enable the match to go ahead. Blue tape was used in a makeshift attempt to hide the Chelsea and Nike logos on the socks, with Arsenal’s kit manufactured by Adidas.

As the scheduled kick-off time approached, a crowd of more than 30,000 in west London were instead treated to loud music.

Former Arsenal men’s striker Ian Wright, a keen supporter of the women’s game, posted on social media site X: “Embarrassing this. Ridiculous.”

Things did not improve for Arsenal once the match began, as a Lauren James goal and two from Sjoeke Nusken gave Chelsea a 3-0 half-time lead.

Former England international Izzy Christiansen said the delayed start would have had an impact on the players.

Leah Williamson
Arsenal initially warmed up in their own white socks (Nigel French/PA)

She said on Sky Sports: “As a player you work so hard over the years to come up with your way of preparing for a game.

“Things like this are difficult to deal with. It’s how you find a way of dealing with it internally and not let it affect your preparation.”

Chelsea captain Erin Cuthbert admitted after the game, which the Blues went on to win 3-1, the players were “frustrated” by the delay.

The Scotland international said on Sky Sports: “We’d been waiting to play the game for a while, we were quite fired up. But we dealt with it quite well.

Erin Cuthbert (left) takes on Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius
Erin Cuthbert (left) took on Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius (Nigel French/PA)

“We’d already done our team talk, it was weird. It was really, really late in the day.

“I thought the girls handled themselves impeccably.”

Arsenal’s Kim Little refused to put her side’s poor start down to the issue, saying: “No, we’re all professionals, we all know we have to turn up as soon as that whistle blows.”