Lois Openda brace helps RB Leipzig thrash Cologne and climb up to fourth

Lois Openda scored twice in the space of five minutes as RB Leipzig turned on the style in the second half to thrash Cologne 5-1 and move up to fourth in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig opened the scoring through Xavi Simons 15 minutes in but Sargis Adamyan equalised almost immediately and the scores were level at the break.

But Openda then struck in the 63rd and 67th minutes before Amadou Haidara and Yussuf Poulsen padded the score for the visitors.

Finished with five on a Friday 💪🖐️#KOERBL pic.twitter.com/oorebBWDpx — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 15, 2024

Leipzig move two points above Borussia Dortmund, who take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

In LaLiga, goals in either half from Mikel Merino and Arsen Zakharyan saw sixth-placed Real Sociedad ease to a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Cadiz.

Substitute Giovanni Fabbian struck in the last minute as Bologna snatched a 1-0 win away to Empoli, consolidating their hold on fourth place in Serie A as they opened up a six-point advantage over Roma who host Sassuolo on Sunday.

Hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/dvPPxP0zmu — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) March 15, 2024

Late goals from Rayan Cherki and Jake O’Brien saw Lyon come from behind to win 3-2 at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

Lyon led through Alexandre Lacazette’s 34th-minute goal, but Thijs Dallinga equalised early in the second half before Vincent Sierro’s penalty put the hosts in front.

Cherki then tied things back up in the 78th minute before O’Brien won it eight minutes from time.