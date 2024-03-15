Lois Openda brace helps RB Leipzig thrash Cologne and climb up to fourth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lois Openda brace helps RB Leipzig thrash Cologne and climb up to fourth

By Press Association
Leipzig’s Lois Openda, center, scores during their 5-1 win over Cologne (Federico Gambarini/AP)
Lois Openda scored twice in the space of five minutes as RB Leipzig turned on the style in the second half to thrash Cologne 5-1 and move up to fourth in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig opened the scoring through Xavi Simons 15 minutes in but Sargis Adamyan equalised almost immediately and the scores were level at the break.

But Openda then struck in the 63rd and 67th minutes before Amadou Haidara and Yussuf Poulsen padded the score for the visitors.

Leipzig move two points above Borussia Dortmund, who take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

In LaLiga, goals in either half from Mikel Merino and Arsen Zakharyan saw sixth-placed Real Sociedad ease to a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Cadiz.

Substitute Giovanni Fabbian struck in the last minute as Bologna snatched a 1-0 win away to Empoli, consolidating their hold on fourth place in Serie A as they opened up a six-point advantage over Roma who host Sassuolo on Sunday.

Late goals from Rayan Cherki and Jake O’Brien saw Lyon come from behind to win 3-2 at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

Lyon led through Alexandre Lacazette’s 34th-minute goal, but Thijs Dallinga equalised early in the second half before Vincent Sierro’s penalty put the hosts in front.

Cherki then tied things back up in the 78th minute before O’Brien won it eight minutes from time.