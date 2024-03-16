Newport improve their play-off prospects with victory at Wimbledon

Kyle Jameson scored his first goal for Newport as they gave their Sky Bet League Two play-off hopes a big boost with a 2-0 victory at fellow contenders AFC Wimbledon.

With a game in hand, the Exiles are now just two points behind the Dons, who kept hold of seventh place thanks to results elsewhere going their way.

Newport led after nine minutes when Offrande Zanzala laid the ball off for Bryn Morris to strike a first-time effort into the bottom corner from outside the area.

It was the first goal Wimbledon had conceded in five games, and they were almost two down when Zanzala beat Kofi Balmer before his shot was kept out by Alex Bass.

The Exiles’ lead was doubled in the 55th minute when Adam Lewis’ free-kick was allowed to run across the area before Jameson finished well at the back post.

Dons substitute Josh Kelly hit the top of the bar with a superb lob over Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend before Bass prevented Will Evans from adding a third for the visitors.