There was no heart – Gavin Gunning fumes at Swindon showing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

There was no heart – Gavin Gunning fumes at Swindon showing

By Press Association
Gavin Gunning was furious with his Swindon side (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Gavin Gunning was furious with his Swindon side (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Swindon interim boss Gavin Gunning branded his side’s first-half display “abysmal” as they went down 2-1 at home to Doncaster.

Goals from Maxime Biamou and Hakeeb Adelakun had Rovers 2-0 in front at the break, with Paul Glatzel’s second-half consolation all the hosts could muster.

Gunning said: “You have got to scratch your head, I mean the first half was abysmal.

“Having spoken to the lads before the game and told them what the meaning of the game was, sometimes it simply doesn’t hit home.

“You have to look at yourself in the mirror and think, ‘How do I get motivated for this?’ How you can’t get up for a League Two game is beyond me if we are starting like that.

“It was just flat and the basics going wrong again. There was no heart, they didn’t run and didn’t land on the second balls, they landed on all of the second balls.

“It is a simple game in League Two, do the basics really well and be successful. If you don’t then you just linger here.

“These are the basics of League Two, don’t think you can just play football and you don’t have to do the dirty side of it.”

The visitors took the lead after 10 minutes as Tom Brewitt made a mess of a long ball, allowing Biamou in behind, and, on the bounce, he rocketed a shot into the top corner.

Swindon had a golden chance to level as Udoka Godwin-Malife showed Jack Senior a clean pair of heels and crossed low across the face of goal, but Aaron Drinan’s diving effort sent the ball over.

Doncaster moved further clear in the 26th minute as George Broadbent slipped the ball into Adelakun in space and he tucked home the second.

Within a minute of the restart Conor McCarthy came up from the back and lofted a cross on to the head of Glatzel to score.

Swindon could have levelled from a corner as Rushian Hepburn-Murphy rose highest, but Thimothee Lo-Tutala clawed his effort off the line as Rovers held out.

Doncaster’s win extended their impressive run to just one defeat in their last nine games and Grant McCann was pleased to see them show both sides of their game.

McCann said: “It’s a good win. There were two very good goals in the first half.

“We knew we were coming up against a Swindon team that would have a reaction from losing on Tuesday night so I am pleased to score early on.

“After they score we had to dig in, we probably haven’t done this enough this season when teams have a spell against us.

“We had to stay strong and defend and track runners and block crosses.

“They scored really early on in the second half which lifted their crowd. I reckon three months ago we would probably end up losing that game.”