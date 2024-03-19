Sammie Szmodics hoping to make Republic of Ireland debut at third time of asking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sammie Szmodics hoping to make Republic of Ireland debut at third time of asking

By Press Association
Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics is hoping to make his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Belgium (Tim Markland/PA)
Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics is hoping to make his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Belgium (Tim Markland/PA)

Sammie Szmodics is desperate to make up for lost time as he hopes for a Republic of Ireland debut at the third time of asking.

The in-form Blackburn striker has been drafted in by interim head coach John O’Shea after twice having to pull out of squads under previous boss Stephen Kenny through injury and personal reasons, and could make his first senior appearance in Saturday’s friendly against Belgium in Dublin.

That would end a frustrating wait for the 28-year-old, who qualifies for Ireland through his paternal grandmother, after Kenny did not call him up for last November’s camp after he had pulled out the previous month because of a family issue.

Szmodics, who has scored 27 goals for his club so far this season – 21 of them in the Sky Bet Championship – told a press conference: “I was disappointed for the November camp that I didn’t get the call, but ultimately, it’s the manager’s decision.

“I thought I was doing enough at club level, but he chose to go with other people. The past is the past and I’ve got to focus on this camp and future camps and I’ve got to take the opportunity with both hands.

“With the form and amount of games I’ve played and seeing others make their debut, it’s made me hungry. I am excited to hopefully get it on the weekend.

“When I got the phone call from John (O’Shea), it was a no-brainer for me.”

Szmodics arrived at Ireland’s Abbotstown training base having unwittingly found himself the target of a verbal onslaught from Hungary boss Marco Rossi.

The striker is also eligible to represent Hungary through his grandfather and Rossi suggested his camp had leaked an offer of discussions over his international future in an effort to earn a Republic call-up.

A bemused Szmodics said: “It was all nonsense, really. My grandad was Hungarian – that’s where the surname comes from.

“It is just something that never interested me. Their manager has come out and said what he has said about me. I am not really sure where it came from as I have never spoken to anyone from that country.

“I am not really sure where it has come from because I am fully focused on playing for Ireland. I sorted my passport for Ireland years ago and I’ve been fully focused on getting into the camps and getting into the squads and hopefully and luckily I’ll do it this weekend.”

Szmodics is not the only potential debutant in the squad with Lyon defender Jake O’Brien and Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz having received first senior call-ups for games against the Belgians and Switzerland next Tuesday.

Ireland’s first fixture since Kenny left his role in November – with the process of appointing his successor currently ongoing – will see them go head-to-head with FIFA’s fourth-ranked team at a time when they have slipped to 62nd place in the list, having won just six of the 29 competitive games they played under his charge.