Football rumours: Gareth Southgate favourite to replace Erik ten Hag

What the papers say

Gareth Southgate is the top choice of Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to replace Erik ten Hag as manager in the summer, reports the Star.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Mike Egerton/PA)

According to The Times, Nottingham Forest may be forced to sell star players by the end of June to avoid losing more points for breaching financial rules.

Tottenham, Chelsea, and West Ham are all keen on England striker Ivan Toney, reports The Sun.

Social media round-up

🔴🔐 It’s all done between Liverpool and Richard Hughes since 15 days ago. Announcement, imminent. https://t.co/tybPMvO6Lo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 19, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Cole urges Chelsea to sign legendary Real Madrid duo https://t.co/c9lxwFO5NG — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 19, 2024

Players to watch

Jack Grealish: HITC writes that Manchester City might let the England forward leave this summer, with the club understood to be raising funds to boost their squad.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alexander Isak: The Newcastle and Sweden striker is on Arsenal’s summer shortlist, says Football Insider.

Erling Haaland: The Manchester City striker limped out of training while on international duty with Norway, alarming his club, writes The Guardian.