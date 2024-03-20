Wales begin bid for play-off glory – 5 talking points ahead of Finland clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales begin bid for play-off glory – 5 talking points ahead of Finland clash

By Press Association
Daniel James (centre) is set to do battle against Finland again in Wales’ Euro 2024 play-off semi-final (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales entertain Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final on Thursday.

The winners will progress to a home final against Estonia or Poland five days later for a place at Euro 2024 this summer.

Here, the PA news agency studies some of the main talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.

Here we go again

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales will hope lightning strikes twice after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup through the play-offs (David Davies/PA)

Wales have fond play-off memories after reaching the 2022 World Cup through football’s version of the last-chance saloon. Austria and Ukraine were both beaten in Cardiff as Wales made the most of home advantage – and the Dragons have again been dealt a kind hand to qualify for Euro 2024. On those occasions, however, Gareth Bale was the difference and Wales can no longer call on their retired superstar. It is time for the post-Bale generation to stand up, with Wales on the brink of a third successive European Championship and a fourth major tournament in five.

Ramsey risk?

Aaron Ramsey is in the Wales squad after a season ruined by injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Skipper Aaron Ramsey was named in the Wales squad despite not having started a game for six months. The Cardiff midfielder managed 25 minutes in his latest comeback from injury on Saturday and, even at 33, a fully-fit Ramsey would be a huge asset for Wales. Ramsey trained alone on Monday, following his own fitness programme, and starting against Finland would surely represent a huge risk, especially as Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James have become an effective midfielder partnership in front of a three-man defence.

Forward firepower

There may be no Bale any more, but Wales are not short of firepower up front. Brennan Johnson, David Brooks, Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead are all firing for their clubs and boss Rob Page must form a three-man forward line from six. Moore, with his line-leading skills, aerial ability and decent international scoring record, seems certain to start. Whoever gets the nod on the flanks, Page, who says he has decided on his selection, knows he has players capable of making an impact off the bench.

Jeepers Keepers

Wales v Croatia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward has not played for Leicester in 12 months (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales are in the midst of a goalkeeping mess, with none of their four senior stoppers – Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies and Tom King – having played a single minute of league football this season. Number one Ward has not played for Leicester in 12 months and Page is pinning his faith on the 30-year-old being match sharp from a handful of outings for the Foxes’ under-23s. Finland have no such issues as their goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky has impressed for Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Firing Finn

Republic of Ireland v Finland – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – League B – Aviva Stadium
Former Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is Finland’s record goalscorer (Niall Carson/PA)

Record scorer Teemu Pukki remains Finland’s main marksman at the age of 33. The former Norwich striker now plays in Major League Soccer at Minnesota United. Other notable players include Hradecky, Leeds midfielder Glen Kamara and Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss. Finland, like Wales, finished third in their Euro 2024 qualifying group behind Denmark and Slovenia. They completed a double over Northern Ireland but were beaten at home by Kazakhstan. Finland’s FIFA world ranking of 60 is 31 places below Wales’ 29.