Rob Page dismisses Cardiff boss Erol Bulut’s concern over Aaron Ramsey call-up

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsey (left) was called into the Wales squad despite not having started a game for six months (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Ramsey (left) was called into the Wales squad despite not having started a game for six months (Nick Potts/PA)

Rob Page has hit back after Cardiff manager Erol Bulut complained over the lack of communication from Wales about including Aaron Ramsey in their Euro 2024 play-off squad.

Wales captain Ramsey has not started a game for six months and had played only 72 minutes in that time when Page named him in his squad for Thursday’s semi-final against Finland.

Bulut was unhappy Wales did not contact Cardiff before recalling Ramsey, saying he had expected to speak to Page or a member of his management team.

Wales Press Conference – Hensol Castle – Wednesday 20th March
Wales boss Rob Page has dismissed Cardiff manager Erol Bulut’s concerns about including Aaron Ramsey in his squad to face Finland on Thursday (Nick Potts/PA)

Ramsey returned from a calf strain to play 18 minutes at Swansea last Saturday, and the 33-year-old midfielder is expected to be on the bench against Finland.

Asked about Bulut’s comments, Page said: “I don’t know what all the fuss is about to be honest.

“We just want the player fit, both Cardiff and ourselves.

“We are in constant communication. I trust my medical team. I don’t need to have a conversation with the (Cardiff) manager.

West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City – Sky Bet Championship – The Hawthorns
Cardiff manager Erol Bulut said he expected better communication from Wales over Aaron Ramsey’s call up (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I know their medical team. Their head of medical was my physio when I was manager at Port Vale.

“Their club doctor is our Under-21s’ doctor. There has never been a better relationship.

“If there is a breakdown in communication, it’s between their manager and their medical team.

“For me, it’s worked. I trust my medical team, they have got him fit and he’s in the squad.”