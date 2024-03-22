Football rumours: Erik ten Hag safe at Manchester United until end of season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag‘s job is safe for the rest of the season, claims the Guardian, with the embattled manager understood to have impressed new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe during his early stages at the club.
Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has told the Italian club he wants to leave this summer, with the Metro reporting he has been linked with Liverpool.
The Telegraph writes that 28-year-old RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is keen to turn his loan to Tottenham into a permanent move, which may only cost Spurs £15million or less.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Mason Greenwood: Spanish club Getafe’s hopes of signing the English forward for another loan are set to be dashed, with the Sun reporting that Manchester United want a permanent deal.
Joao Gomes: Manchester United are targeting the Wolves midfielder to replace Casemiro, says The Mirror.
Rodrygo: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keen on Brazil forward Rodrygo, and Real Madrid are open to offers north of £85m, says Sport.
