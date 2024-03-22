Douglas Luiz talks up Villa star Ollie Watkins as big England threat to Brazil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Douglas Luiz talks up Villa star Ollie Watkins as big England threat to Brazil

By Press Association
Ollie Watkins celebrates with Douglas Luiz for Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has warned his Brazil team-mates they will face “one of the best strikers” if Ollie Watkins gets the nod to lead the line for England on Saturday night.

Brazil take on England at Wembley this weekend in a friendly which acts as preparation for both nations ahead of their respective major tournaments this summer with Euro 2024 and the Copa America both set to commence in June.

England boss Gareth Southgate has fitness concerns over captain Harry Kane, who is nursing an ankle issue and may sit out the clash with Selecao.

If Kane is absent, Southgate could turn to Watkins after an excellent domestic campaign for Villa, with the forward able to score 22 times across all competitions.

Watkins’ goals have pushed Villa into Champions League contention and fired them into the Europa Conference League quarter-finals to impress club team-mate Luiz.

“Yes I know the quality he has. I know he is an extraordinary striker,” Luiz told Sky Sports.

“He doesn’t play the same role as me, of course. My goals are something I am managing to build each season.

“He is a forward that surprises me a lot for his finishing and also for how much he helps us defend.

“For me, he is one of the best strikers there is at the moment.”

Luiz has also played his role in Villa’s excellent season with 10 goals and paid tribute to Villa head coach Unai Emery.

The midfielder has struggled to nail down a starting role for Brazil since his debut in 2019, but will aim to catch the eye of interim boss Dorival Junior during this international camp.

Former Vasco da Gama player Luiz added: “Yes, I am very happy with my stats.

“As a central midfielder, it is very important to score goals, provide assists and to defend, which is also my role.

“When Unai arrived, he spoke to me about this. He saw my quality and that I can play closer to the box but also defend. He helped me a lot with this.”