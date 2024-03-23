Breast cancer survivor to run London Marathon in 10-person red bus costume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breast cancer survivor to run London Marathon in 10-person red bus costume

By Press Association
Jackie Scully (front left) is set to tackle the 2024 London Marathon in a 10-peron red bus costume (Ed Roe/PA)
A breast cancer survivor is set to take on the TCS London Marathon in a 10-person London bus costume in a bid to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.

Jackie Scully, 42, from Greenwich, south London, will be marking a “huge milestone” at this year’s marathon, celebrating 10 years since she finished chemotherapy treatment for cancer and was given the all-clear.

Mrs Scully made headlines in 2017 when she ran the London Marathon in her wedding dress having tied the knot with her husband, Duncan, just a few hours before, and this year, she will be joined by nine friends who have all supported her throughout the last decade.

The 10-strong team will be individually dressed as “everyday heroes”, such as a doctor, a paramedic and a soldier, while Mrs Scully will wear a Transport for London (TfL) bus driver outfit.

Jackie Scully (front left) will be tackling the London Marathon with nine friends who have all supported her throughout the last decade (Ed Roe/PA)

She is aiming to raise £100,000 across the year for Breast Cancer Now, a charity which supported her throughout her treatment, as well as NHS Charities Together and the Willow Foundation, the latter of which provides experiences for adults with serious illnesses.

“The London Marathon is iconic and it holds a really special place in my heart,” Mrs Scully, who runs a content marketing agency named Think, told the PA news agency.

“I say if you ever want to see London at its best, stand on the streets on London Marathon day – it’s just magic.

“(The London Marathon) was a thing I never thought I could do and then I did it and thought I could go bigger.

“My wedding is entirely wrapped up in it, the park where it all starts in Blackheath was where I was recovering from surgery and when I’ve been injured, Greenwich is the place where I got back on my feet.”

Jackie Scully ran the 2017 London Marathon in her wedding dress after getting married to her husband, Duncan, hours before (Yui Mok/PA)

The “distinctive” red bus costume, which is made out of hula hoops, plastic plumbing pipes and yoga mats, has been designed and constructed by Mrs Scully’s friend Frankie Seaman, an ex-Dancing On Ice professional skater and the wife of former English footballer David Seaman.

Mrs Scully said she was feeling “a little bit terrified” ahead of this year’s marathon due to the logistical complexities of running with nine others in costume.

“I think it’s one thing to train yourself for a marathon but it’s another thing to turn an individual sport into a team game and have nine others training alongside me,” she said.

“We’re trying to work out what formation to take, what beat to run or walk at, it’s quite logistically complex and you have to be pretty co-ordinated.

Jackie Scully is marking a ‘huge milestone’ this year with it being 10 years since she finished treatment for breast cancer (Jackie Scully/PA)

“The nine of my friends are all dressing up as community heroes, everyday heroes who make people feel happy and everyone in that bus is there for a reason.

“I get goosepimples thinking about what we’re trying to achieve and how it’s going to feel on the day.”

The team will be dressing up as doctors, a dentist, a Brownie guide, a soldier, a farmer, a lifeguard, a paramedic and a zookeeper, with Mrs Scully saying the costumes have been donated from the relevant charities or organisations.

While tackling the run, the group are aiming to break a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon time in a 10-person costume, which currently stands at six hours and 55 minutes.

“I hope we can do it and I think crossing the finish line will be among the most amazing moments of my entire life,” she said.

Jackie Scully said the London Marathon ‘holds a really special place in my heart’ (Ed Roe/PA)

“On April 21, I would have been in the throes of chemotherapy 10 years ago and to think how far I’ve come makes me feel super proud.

“I move between being completely overwhelmed by what I’ve tried to set myself, to being incredibly excited and then being hugely grateful and humbled to be alive.

“Getting to 10 years is such a huge milestone.”

As well as running the London Marathon, Mrs Scully will also be undertaking other challenges throughout the year to raise money for charity, including running the London 10k in July with 99 other people and trekking 100 kilometres across the Sahara Desert in November.

To find out more, visit: justgiving.com/team/100kourway.