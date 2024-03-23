Harrogate ease past Yorkshire rivals Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harrogate ease past Yorkshire rivals Bradford

By Press Association
George Thomson scored for Harrogate (John Walton/PA)
George Thomson scored for Harrogate (John Walton/PA)

Harrogate ended a run of eight games without a win in emphatic style with a 3-0 thumping of sorry neighbours Bradford.

Striker Josh March set the ball rolling by finally getting off the mark in the 25th game of his second spell with Harrogate.

Midfielder George Thomson’s penalty and a Daniel Oyegoke own goal then completed the scoring after the break as Bradford suffered a fourth straight defeat – a run that has also seen them concede 13 times.

March opened the scoring in the 21st minute, heading firmly past Sam Walker from six yards after Warren Burrell had escaped the visitors’ attentions down the right touchline and delivered a pinpoint cross.

Home keeper James Belshaw went on to react smartly to keep out Tyreik Wright’s free shot at goal, before former Bantam Matty Daly went close to doubling the hosts’ lead when he hit an upright with an instinctive edge-of-the-box strike.

The Sulphurites did add a second in the 73rd minute when Bradford skipper Richie Smallwood was adjudged to have handled after Jeremy Sivi tried to burst past him through the left channel.

Thomson bagged his 14th goal of the season by firing the resulting penalty high to Walker’s left as the away keeper dived in the opposite direction.

A humiliating third soon followed for the visitors when Oyegoke sliced Jack Muldoon’s low 79th-minute cross from the right past a helpless Walker to the delight of those of a yellow-and-black persuasion in a record Wetherby Road crowd of 3,905.