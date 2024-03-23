Doncaster see off Forest Green Rovers for third successive win

Doncaster collected a third successive league triumph as they saw off struggling Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A Luke Molyneux strike and a Richard Keogh own goal helped the hosts continue their impressive recent run and compound the relegation fears of their opponents.

Doncaster dominated possession in the first half but struggled to convert it into clear-cut chances.

Owen Bailey headed wide from a great position at the back post as he met a James Maxwell cross while

Joe Ironside nodded straight at Forest Green keeper Vicente Reyes with Hakeeb Adelakun also drawing a save from the Norwich City loanee.

The hosts broke the deadlock after 62 minutes when Molyneux pounced on a loose ball and calmly finished from 10 yards.

Although Forest Green boss Steve Cotterill threw on plenty of attacking options, the visitors struggled to impose themselves on the game.

And Doncaster made sure of the win four minutes from time when Keogh turned into his own net as he attempted to block a cross from Molyneux.