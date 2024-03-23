Our professionalism and game management saw us through – Wrexham boss Parkinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Our professionalism and game management saw us through – Wrexham boss Parkinson

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson praised Wrexham’s game-management and professionalism (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Phil Parkinson praised Wrexham’s game-management and professionalism (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was pleased with his promotion-chasing side’s “professionalism and game management” in sweeping aside Grimsby with a 3-1 victory at Blundell Park.

Andy Cannon led the way with a first-half double and Paul Mullin also scored, with Grimsby substitute Arthur Gnahoua netting a late consolation.

Victory moved Wrexham three points behind table-topping Mansfield as the Mariners, who headed into the game on a six-match unbeaten run, hold a six-point advantage on Sutton and Forest Green in the relegation zone.

Parkinson said: “It was a good win for us in very difficult conditions.

“The wind was always going to impact on the game, but our professionalism and game management was very good, particularly in the first half.

“It was important for us to show quality (when we needed to) and we did that to create those chances and ultimately take them.

“After our last game we addressed some things in training and the concentration levels were much better from us and where they needed to be.

“Credit to Grimsby as well because David (Artell) has instilled a spirit there, in the last few games in particular, and they have had some good results.

“They are a tough team to play against, but we managed the game well and take three points back across the M62 with us.”

Grimsby head coach Artell added: “Wrexham took their goals well, but from our point of view all three were preventable.

“I thought we were slightly below the standards we have set for ourselves over the last six games and that’s why we got punished.

“We’ve got to make sure we maintain our standards, and that’s the key thing for me because that’s what we can control. After our six-match unbeaten run, we’ve got to make sure one defeat doesn’t turn into two or three.

“We want to get on another six-match unbeaten run and, if we do that, we’ve got a great chance of staying up.”