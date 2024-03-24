Katie Boulter defeats Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach fourth round of Miami Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Boulter defeats Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach fourth round of Miami Open

By Press Association
File photo dated 11-11-2023 of Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
File photo dated 11-11-2023 of Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Katie Boulter continued her stellar start to 2024 with a dominant victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open.

The British number one was barely troubled by the 11th seed, whom she beat last month on her way to the San Diego title, as she wrapped up a 6-2 6-3 victory in 90 minutes.

The 27-year-old will meet WTA Tour veteran Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, world number two Aryna Sabalenka went down 6-4 1-6 6-1 to Anhelina Kalinina in what was her second match following the death of her former boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov.

Koltsov died at the age of 42 on Monday in what police described as an “apparent suicide” in Miami.

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur was upset 6-1 4-6 6-3 by world number 65, while ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko was bundled out in straight sets by Anna Kalinskaya.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka picked up the second victory over a top 20 player in her past four matches, eclipsing world number 17 Elina Svitolina 6-2 7-6 (5).

And world number one Iga Swiatek marked the 100th WTA 1000 match of her career with a straight sets win over Italy’s Camila Giorgi.