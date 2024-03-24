Wales would happily welcome Joe Allen back to squad for Euros – Ethan Ampadu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales would happily welcome Joe Allen back to squad for Euros – Ethan Ampadu

By Press Association
Joe Allen won 74 caps for Wales and played at three major tournaments for his country (PA)
Ethan Ampadu says Joe Allen would be welcomed back into the Wales fold should the midfielder come out of international retirement ahead of Euro 2024.

Wales are one win from reaching a third successive European Championship, and host Poland in a play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday with a place in Germany this summer at stake.

Allen called time on his distinguished Wales career in February 2023 after winning 74 caps and playing at three major tournaments.

Wales v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Play Off – Cardiff City Stadium
Ethan Ampadu has emerged as Joe Allen’s natural successor in the Wales midfield (David Davies/PA)

But the Swansea veteran said last week he would “never say no” to Rob Page if the Wales manager asked him to come out of international retirement for the Euros.

“I think if someone was to say no they’d be lying,” Ampadu said when asked if the Wales squad would welcome Allen’s return.

“That’s not really down to me, that’s down to the gaffer (Rob Page) and Joe.

“I know, I’m sure as you (media) all would, everyone would welcome him back.”

Wales v Slovakia – UEFA Euro 2016 – Group B – Stade de Bordeaux
Allen, right, was named in the UEFA team of the tournament for his performances at Euro 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leeds captain Ampadu has emerged as Allen’s natural heir in the Wales midfield and won his 50th cap in the play-off semi-final victory over Finland on Thursday.

Allen was working as a pundit on the game for Welsh television but said last week he would make himself available for a potential Euro 2024 return, though he does not expect a call from Page.

“Of course if he asked me I would never say no,” Allen told BBC Sport Wales.

“But I’ve been saying lately I don’t think a phone call will come.

“There is so much strength in the team – the young players are doing a really good job – and if those guys get us through to Germany, I think they deserve the chance to play in Germany.”

Wales v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Play Off – Cardiff City Stadium
Jordan James, left, has become a Wales midfield regular since Allen’s retirement (David Davies/PA)

Allen turned 34 earlier this month and said when he retired from Wales duty “time and injuries take their toll” and that he was ready to “make way for our next generation”.

The former Liverpool midfielder has suffered an injury-hit season, starting only five games for Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

Page said last August he did not plan to ask Allen to reconsider his retirement decision because it was time to focus on the younger generation.

“There’s a plan ahead and the next thing for us is to get the young ones involved,” said Page.

“They’re young lads, they’re going to be the future of Welsh football.”

Birmingham’s Jordan James, who does not turn 20 until July, has become a midfield regular alongside Ampadu since Allen’s retirement and will win his 10th cap against Poland.