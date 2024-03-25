The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Carlos Sainz delivered the best drive of his career at the Australian Grand Prix just 16 days after an appendectomy to lead home a Ferrari one-two finish with Charles Leclerc (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Carlos Sainz delivered the best drive of his career at the Australian Grand Prix just 16 days after an appendectomy to lead home a Ferrari one-two finish with Charles Leclerc (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Gareth Southgate’s England side suffered their first defeat since the World Cup and Max Verstappen did not win the Australian Grand Prix – but Bethany England joined an exclusive Women’s Super League club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Ferrari team celebrate the race win of Carlos Sainz, centre, of Spain and second placed Charles Leclerc
Ferrari celebrated a Carlos Sainz-Charles Leclerc one-two at the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen retired for the first time in two years. Sainz had an appendectomy just 16 days ago (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Mechanics work to extinguish a fire in Max Verstappen's Red Bull car

Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke at the Australian Grand Prix (Scott Barbour/AP) 

Brazil forward Endrick kneels on the turf after scoring
England suffered their first defeat since the World Cup as Brazil’s teenage star Endrick came off the bench to score the winner at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sven-Goran Eriksson with Steven Gerrard
Sven-Goran Eriksson, terminally ill with cancer, fulfilled a lifelong dream by managing at Anfield as his guest appearance as Liverpool Legends manager saw the hosts beat their Ajax counterparts 4-2 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tottenham's Bethany England scores
Tottenham’s Bethany England became only the second player to score 70 Women’s Super League goals with the winner against Bristol City, her first of an injury-troubled season (Adam Davy/PA)
Chesterfield's Jamie Grimes celebrates with the trophy
Chesterfield’s 3-0 win over Boreham Wood clinched the National League title and secured a return to the EFL after a six-year absence (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bath’s Joe Cokanasiga dives to score a try
Bath powered into second place on their return to Gallagher Premiership action with a bonus-point 42-24 victory over struggling Sale (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Catalans Dragons’ Tom Davies is tackled
Tom Davies scored a hat-trick in the first 13 minutes as Catalans Dragons thrashed Halifax Panthers 40-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
United States' Ilia Malinin
American skater Ilia Malinin broke the men’s free skate world record at the World Figure Skating Championships with a score of 227.79 to win gold in Montreal, Canada (Christinne Muschi/AP)
Andy Murray
Andy Murray suffered an injury scare as he was beaten by Tomas Machac at the Miami Open (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)