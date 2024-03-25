The key talking points ahead of Republic of Ireland’s clash with Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The key talking points ahead of Republic of Ireland’s clash with Switzerland

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland interim manager John O’Shea’s reign is due to end after Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland (Niall Carson/PA)
John O’Shea’s Republic of Ireland will attempt to build upon a creditable draw with Belgium when they welcome Switzerland to the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening.

O’Shea, placed in interim charge for two games as the Football Association of Ireland prepares to unveil Stephen Kenny’s successor, presided over a 0-0 draw with the Belgians on Saturday as striker Evan Ferguson saw a first-half penalty saved.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Making a case?

The process of identifying Kenny’s successor, which has so far extended beyond the four-month mark, is due to draw to a conclusion in April with FAI director of football Marc Canham having indicated an announcement has been delayed by “existing contractual obligations”. Leading candidate Lee Carsley has ruled himself out, sparking fresh speculation over the successful candidate. In the meantime, O’Shea did his blossoming reputation little harm against Belgium by assembling a team which combined defensive solidity with sporadic, but genuine threat to underline his prospects as an international coach.

Swiss role for Jake?

O’Shea’s approach to limiting Belgium’s chances was to employ three central defenders with Dara O’Shea, 25, 22-year-old Nathan Collins and Andrew Omobamidele, 21, asked to form a central trio which performed well. However, Lyon’s Jake O’Brien caught the eye in training in the build-up to the game and it would be no surprise if the 22-year-old was handed a first senior cap following an impressive run of form in Ligue 1.

The kids are all right

If O’Shea in part turned to experience in his first game at the helm, restoring 35-year-old Seamus Coleman and Robbie Brady, 32, to the starting line-up, he also had one eye on the Under-21s when he named his squad. Wolves’ Joe Hodge, currently on loan at QPR, and fellow midfielder Andy Moran, on loan at Blackburn from Brighton, played in Friday night’s 7-0 European Under-21 Championship qualifier victory in San Marino, but joined the senior squad on their return and will hope for senior debuts.

Evan and hell

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson in action against Belgium
Evan Ferguson reported for international duty without a goal in 20 games for club Brighton, and the perfect chance to end his barren spell went begging when he slipped as he attempted to convert a penalty and saw Belgium keeper Matz Sels save with his legs. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a swift rise to prominence and his current difficulties are likely to prove temporary.

Night to forget

Republic of Ireland keeper Darren Randolph saves Ricardo Rodriguez’s penalty during a 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifier defeat in Geneva
Ireland’s last meeting with Switzerland proved to be one of those nights. Mick McCarthy’s men arrived in Geneva in October 2019 knowing victory would secure a place at the Euro 2020 finals, but left on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline after a red card for Coleman and Shane Duffy’s late own goal on an evening when keeper Darren Randolph saved a penalty and teenager Aaron Connolly made his first senior start, condemning them to a comprehensive defeat.