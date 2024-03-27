Rob Page confident Wales heading in right direction despite Euro 2024 heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page confident Wales heading in right direction despite Euro 2024 heartbreak

By Press Association
Rob Page during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off final against Poland (Nick Potts/PA)
Rob Page believes Wales possess a bright future and are “going places” despite Euro 2024 play-off heartbreak.

Wales missed out on a third successive European Championship as Poland won 5-4 on penalties at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday following a goalless 120 minutes.

But boss Page insists Wales’ young squad are heading in the right direction ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying.

“I just know I’ve got a good group players, great staff, and we’re going on the right path,” said Page, who has over two years left on his contract.

“There are younger players to be introduced as well, so that’s my next aim.

“We haven’t got there this time, but with the games in June we can start to introduce a couple of the younger players and build on what we’ve got here.

“We’re a good group and we’re going places.

“We have learned lessons, I’ve learned lessons from the campaign overall from the first game in Croatia.

“If we get our values right, with or without the ball, we’re a force to be reckoned with.

“We’re disappointed but we’ll build on it.”

Page insisted after the agony of Daniel James’ missed spot-kick that he is the right man to take Wales forward.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney put Page’s future in the spotlight in October by saying the manager’s position would be reviewed, having not qualified for Euro 2024 automatically.

Page and Mooney held clear-the-air talks after those comments – but the FAW will conduct a review into the Euro 2024 campaign over the coming weeks.

Wales will return to friendly action this summer with a planned home game before heading to Slovakia on June 9.

“We’ve got games in June, Nations League in the autumn, and then the start of a World Cup qualifying campaign,” Page said.

Wales v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Play Off – Cardiff City Stadium
Birmingham teenager Jordan James (left) has been a revelation in the Wales midfield since making his debut 12 months ago (David Davies/PA)

“So that’s my full focus now, building on what we’ve already started and the transition we’re in at this time.

“Expectations go up because of the success we’ve had. Qualification for a Euros, then a World Cup, now we’ve been one penalty kick from another Euros without all the senior players we’ve had.

“We’ll continue to add youth and competition for places, the supporters buy into that. They see what we’re trying to do.”

Jordan James was a huge success story during the Euro 2024 campaign in forming a strong midfield partnership with Ethan Ampadu.

The Birmingham midfielder does not turn 20 until July and already has 10 caps to his name.

Wales v Lithuania – UEFA Euro U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group I – Rodney Parade
Liverpool teenager Lewis Koumas seems set to be the next young player to be introduced in to the Wales senior set-up (David Davies/PA)

Striker Lewis Koumas seems certain to be the next teenager to be introduced to the senior ranks after scoring debuts for both Liverpool and Wales Under-21s over the last month.

Page said: “JJ will have learned a lot from that experience, that will hold him in good stead and make him bigger and better in the future.

“He’ll be another Ethan Ampadu with cap accumulation. 50-odd by the time he’s 23, no doubt.

“The age of the group is different to what we’ve had before. They are a hungry group.

“I’m keen to get as many of those young players as possible, but it’s got to be done in the right way.”