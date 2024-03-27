Olympic champion Matty Lee to miss Paris 2024 after undergoing spinal surgery

Olympic champion Matty Lee will miss this summer’s Games after undergoing spinal surgery.

The 26-year-old took the Olympic title in Tokyo in the 10 metres synchro event alongside Tom Daley, and Commonwealth gold with Noah Williams two years ago, but has struggled with pain in his back this season.

Lee wrote on Instagram: “A week ago today I went under for a discectomy on my L5/S1 disc in my spine.

“The surgery went well but my surgeon told me my nerve was very stuck and it took longer than expected to remove my bulging disc without damaging my nerve. He also told me it wouldn’t have got better on its own so to have the surgery was the right decision.

“What this means for me this year is self explanatory which is very sad but the reason I look so damn happy in hospital is that I’m no longer in chronic pain, we’ve found a solution and I have something to work on.

“This season so far has been really tough, felt like I’ve been dragging myself through the dirt. In a weird way I’ve been put out my misery but it’s also forced me to look after myself and that’s what’s important.”

Daley will be favoured to win another Olympic medal in the same event in Paris this summer after teaming up with Williams.